Relic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 61.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.00% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Relic Technologies declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.370.50 -26 OPM %13.5124.00 -PBDT0.080.15 -47 PBT0.050.13 -62 NP0.050.13 -62
