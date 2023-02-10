JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Relic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 61.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.00% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Relic Technologies declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.370.50 -26 OPM %13.5124.00 -PBDT0.080.15 -47 PBT0.050.13 -62 NP0.050.13 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU