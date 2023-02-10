Relic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 61.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.00% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Relic Technologies declined 61.54% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.370.5013.5124.000.080.150.050.130.050.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)