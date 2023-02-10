West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 237.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.07% to Rs 1239.16 croreNet profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 237.87% to Rs 263.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.07% to Rs 1239.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 872.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1239.16872.20 42 OPM %37.2218.37 -PBDT470.98159.53 195 PBT422.70105.81 299 NP263.7478.06 238
