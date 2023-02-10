West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 237.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.07% to Rs 1239.16 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 237.87% to Rs 263.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.07% to Rs 1239.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 872.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1239.16872.2037.2218.37470.98159.53422.70105.81263.7478.06

