Mohit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.43% to Rs 47.73 crore

Net Loss of Industries reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.43% to Rs 47.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.09% to Rs 0.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 191.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

47.7341.35191.47157.983.143.294.736.590.010.184.444.94-1.14-0.820.610.88-1.30-0.850.700.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)