Mohota Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.66% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net Loss of Mohota Industries reported to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.66% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.5541.07 -99 OPM %-334.55-8.50 -PBDT-3.82-6.01 36 PBT-4.58-6.79 33 NP-4.58-6.02 24

First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 07:59 IST

