Filatex Fashions standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.40% to Rs 3.20 crore

Net profit of Filatex Fashions rose 88.89% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 83.40% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 126.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 58.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.2019.2858.6743.66-30.630.26-0.241.510.570.381.390.960.470.200.890.430.340.180.680.30

