Filatex Fashions standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.40% to Rs 3.20 croreNet profit of Filatex Fashions rose 88.89% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 83.40% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 126.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 58.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.2019.28 -83 58.6743.66 34 OPM %-30.630.26 --0.241.51 - PBDT0.570.38 50 1.390.96 45 PBT0.470.20 135 0.890.43 107 NP0.340.18 89 0.680.30 127
