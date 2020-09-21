Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 10.84% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.90% to Rs 201.16 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 10.84% to Rs 48.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.90% to Rs 201.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 233.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.71% to Rs 254.08 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 838.72 crore during the previous year ended December 2018. Sales rose 59.70% to Rs 1355.86 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 849.00 crore during the previous year ended December 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Jun. 2020Dec. 2018% Var.Sales201.16233.63 -14 1355.86849.00 60 OPM %26.3923.34 -23.2617.45 - PBDT63.7772.01 -11 384.30909.52 -58 PBT55.7267.49 -17 354.85888.40 -60 NP48.8644.08 11 254.08838.72 -70
