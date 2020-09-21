Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 10.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.90% to Rs 201.16 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 10.84% to Rs 48.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.90% to Rs 201.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 233.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.71% to Rs 254.08 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 838.72 crore during the previous year ended December 2018. Sales rose 59.70% to Rs 1355.86 crore in the year ended June 2020 as against Rs 849.00 crore during the previous year ended December 2018.

201.16233.631355.86849.0026.3923.3423.2617.4563.7772.01384.30909.5255.7267.49354.85888.4048.8644.08254.08838.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)