Blue Blends (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.93% to Rs 3.12 crore

Net Loss of Blue Blends (India) reported to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 21.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 73.93% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 45.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.99% to Rs 18.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.1211.9718.7256.71-183.01-158.31-28.90-48.03-6.30-20.60-12.41-34.05-6.79-21.23-14.33-36.24-6.79-21.60-14.33-45.48

