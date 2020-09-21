Latent Light Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kailash Auto Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Rotographics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Nilkanth Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Nilkanth Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Purohit Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Latent Light Finance reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.31 -100 OPM %074.19 -PBDT-0.060.33 PL PBT-0.060.32 PL NP-0.120.25 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU