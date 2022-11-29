MOIL Ltd rises for third consecutive session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 166, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.8% in last one year as compared to a 9.89% jump in NIFTY and a 24.14% jump in the Nifty Media index.

MOIL Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 18662.65. The Sensex is at 62819.49, up 0.5%. MOIL Ltd has gained around 7.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6381.35, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)