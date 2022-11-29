MRF Ltd up for five straight sessions

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 92525, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.92% gain in NIFTY and a 22.84% gain in the Nifty Bank.

MRF Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 92525, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 18668.05. The Sensex is at 62860.07, up 0.57%. MRF Ltd has added around 1.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13036.4, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7254 shares today, compared to the daily average of 16103 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 92796.9, up 0.73% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 23.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.92% gain in NIFTY and a 22.84% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 71.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)