MOIL revises prices of manganese ore and other products

With effect from 01 February 2023

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 February 2023 as under:

1. The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been increased by 6% on the prevailing prices since 01 January 2023 w.e.f. midnight of 31 January 2023/ 01 February 2023.

2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44%, SMGR (Mn-30% & Mn-25%) and Chemical grades have been increased by 5 % on the prevailing prices since 01 January 2023 w.e.f. midnight of 31 January 2023/ 01 February 2023.

3. The prices of Fines have been continued as prevailing 01 January 2023 w.e.f. midnight of 31 January 2023/ 01 February 2023.

4. The basic price of EMD have been increased for the month of Feburary,23 from Rs.1,90,000 PMT to Rs.1,95,000 PMT w.e.f. midnight of 31 January 2023/ 01 February 2023.

