ICRA withdraws ratings assigned to bank facilities of United Spirits

United Spirits announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at [ICRA]AA+ (pronounced ICRA double A plus) with Positive outlook and reaffirmed the short term rating at [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus).

Further, based on the company's request and based on the no objection certificate received from the banks, the outstanding ratings of [ICRA]AA+ (Positive)/[ICRA]A1+ stands withdrawn.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:35 IST

