TCS positioned as a Leader in Application and Digital Services in P&C Insurance

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance.

In an assessment of 21 insurance IT service providers, TCS was placed highest for its vision and capability. According to the report, TCS has made significant investments into building a robust suite of solutions and accelerators across insurance value chain focusing on faster time-to-market and seamless customer experience. This, the report says, has enabled the firm to cement its position as a transformation partner of choice for its P&C clients.

It also highlights TCS' proven success in assisting P&C insurers with their end-to-end transformation needs across emerging demand themes like IoT, cloud adoption, AI/ML based underwriting, touchless claims management, and development of risk mitigation algorithms across engagements. Cited as key differentiators are TCS' scale, technical and domain expertise and client management capabilities.

