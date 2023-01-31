Board of Orient Cement appoints CFO

At meeting held on 31 January 2023

The Board of Orient Cement at its meeting held on 31 January 2023 has appointed Prakash Chand Jain, Finance Controller of the Company as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. 31 January 2023. Prakash Chand Jain, will continue as CFO for the intermittent period till the appointment of the new incumbent in the Company so as to ensure seamless transition and adherence to the regulatory compliances.

