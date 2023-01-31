Board of Vodafone Idea approve issuance of convertible debentures aggregating Rs 1600 cr

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 31 January 2023

The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea at its meeting held today i.e. 31 January 2023, has again approved Preferential Issuance of upto 16000 Indian Rupee denominated optionally convertible, unsecured, unrated and unlisted debentures having a face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, in one or more tranches, aggregating upto Rs.1600 crore, convertible into equity shares at a conversion price of Rs. 10/- per equity share, to ATC, a non-promoter of the Company, in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ('ICDR Regulations'), subject to approval of shareholders' in general meeting and such other regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be required.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 16:48 IST

