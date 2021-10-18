Mold-Tek Packaging opens 11th manufacturing plant in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mold-Tek Packaging allots 75,209 equity shares on conversion of warrants
Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 669.43% in the June 2021 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2021 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 125.41% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Mold-Tek Packaging inaugurated its 11th manufacturing plant at Unnao, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on 17 October 2021 mainly to cater to the plastic packaging containers requirement of Kansai Nerolac Paints and other clients in the Northern Region.
The pilot project is inaugurated on 17 October 2021 in leased premises at Unnao, admeasuring 17,500 sft with an installed capacity 1,500 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The company has acquired 2.61 acres of land from Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) to establish the new plant fully functional by end of FY 2023, with an investment of Rs 25-30 crore to cater the requirements of Berger Paints, edible oil and FMCG clients.
Mold-Tek Packaging's consolidated net profit jumped 700% to Rs 12.08 crore on a 104.8% surge in net sales to Rs 133.73 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 2.97% to Rs 707 on BSE. Mold-Tek Packaging is a packaging company, which is involved in the manufacturing of plastic packaging containers. The company manufactures rigid plastic packaging containers through injection molding technology for paints, lubes, oils, food, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and other sectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU