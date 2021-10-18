Avenue Supermarts Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and RPSG Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 October 2021.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd tumbled 7.23% to Rs 4944.5 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58842 shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 607.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9159 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 1734.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4732 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd dropped 4.90% to Rs 53.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

RPSG Ventures Ltd plummeted 4.60% to Rs 947.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14715 shares in the past one month.

