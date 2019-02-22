JUST IN
Corporation Bank receives capital infusion of Rs 9086 crore from Govt. of India

Corporation Bank has received an amount of Rs 9086 crore towards contribution of the Govt. of India in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the Bank as Government's investment.

This amount has been utilised to make loan loss provision in order to bring down the Net NPA ratio below the threshold under Prompt Corrective Action Framework.

