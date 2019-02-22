Corporation Bank receives capital infusion of Rs 9086 crore from Govt. of India

has received an amount of Rs 9086 crore towards contribution of the Govt. of in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the Bank as Government's investment.

This amount has been utilised to make loan loss provision in order to bring down the Net NPA ratio below the threshold under Prompt Corrective Action Framework.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)