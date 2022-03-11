Mold-Tek Tech spurts after board to mull interim dividend

-
Mold-Tek Technologies jumped 17.42% to Rs 84.6 after the company on Thursday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on 15 March to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.The record date for the said interim dividend is 24 March 2022.
Mold-Tek Technologies is one of the Leading Engineering and Technology Solutions specializing in providing Civil Engineering & Mechanical Engineering services.
The company reported a 62% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.67 crore on a 27.6% increase in net sales to Rs 23.75 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
