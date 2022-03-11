Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 49.12 points or 0.9% at 5504.94 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (up 8.62%), Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (up 6.36%),Supreme Petrochem Ltd (up 6.22%),Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 5.67%),JK Paper Ltd (up 4.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vishnu Chemicals Ltd (up 4.52%), Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (up 3.73%), MOIL Ltd (up 3.58%), Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd (up 3.58%), and West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (up 3.42%).

On the other hand, Kuantum Papers Ltd (down 2.36%), Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd (down 1.99%), and GOCL Corporation Ltd (down 1.39%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.84 or 0.22% at 55587.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.4 points or 0.27% at 16640.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 172.77 points or 0.64% at 27071.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.61 points or 0.21% at 8115.7.

On BSE,2156 shares were trading in green, 663 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)