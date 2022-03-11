Tube Investments of India Ltd Falls 1.15%

Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost 12.2% over last one month compared to 13.6% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.85% drop in the SENSEX

Tube Investments of India Ltd lost 1.15% today to trade at Rs 1554. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.27% to quote at 22782.37. The index is down 13.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Motors Ltd decreased 1.13% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd lost 0.93% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went down 4.4 % over last one year compared to the 8.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost 12.2% over last one month compared to 13.6% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.85% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 858 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10831 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2021 on 04 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1052 on 19 Apr 2021.

