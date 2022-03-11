Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 19.67 points or 0.58% at 3419.95 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.87%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.96%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.95%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.79%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.66%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.58%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.48%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.39%), turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.84 or 0.22% at 55587.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.4 points or 0.27% at 16640.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 172.77 points or 0.64% at 27071.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.61 points or 0.21% at 8115.7.

On BSE,2156 shares were trading in green, 663 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

