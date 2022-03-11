Volumes spurt at Astral Ltd counter

Astral Ltd registered volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 24.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20886 shares

JM Financial Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 March 2022.

Astral Ltd registered volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 24.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20886 shares. The stock slipped 0.02% to Rs.1,937.50. Volumes stood at 34327 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 18.51 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 15.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.54% to Rs.65.35. Volumes stood at 44542 shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd clocked volume of 1.83 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 8.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20605 shares. The stock gained 1.61% to Rs.7,119.50. Volumes stood at 30362 shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd notched up volume of 6663 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1498 shares. The stock rose 2.83% to Rs.1,005.60. Volumes stood at 1653 shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69834 shares. The stock slipped 1.13% to Rs.257.60. Volumes stood at 39574 shares in the last session.

