Mold-Tek to set up new facility to cater to demand of Grasim's Birla Paints Division

Mold-Tek Packaging has received a Letter of Award ('LOA') from Grasim Industries Birla Paints Division, for supply of Packing Material (PAILS) and accordingly, a co-located facility will be set-up by the Company at Cheyyar near Chennai to cater to their demands.

The new facility is expected to be set up and operational by the end of calendar year 2025 and shall call for an investment of ₹ 30 crore approximately.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 15:24 IST

