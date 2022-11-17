Mold-Tek to set up new facility to cater to demand of Grasim's Birla Paints Division

-
ALSO READ
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up facility at Panipat
Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 87.16% in the September 2022 quarter
Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Grasim Industries appoints Pavan Jain as new CFO
-
Mold-Tek Packaging has received a Letter of Award ('LOA') from Grasim Industries Birla Paints Division, for supply of Packing Material (PAILS) and accordingly, a co-located facility will be set-up by the Company at Cheyyar near Chennai to cater to their demands.
The new facility is expected to be set up and operational by the end of calendar year 2025 and shall call for an investment of ₹ 30 crore approximately.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU