Ashok Leyland delivers 150 trucks and buses to Tanzania Police Force

The supplies are a part of contract signed between Ashok Leyland and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tanzania, and financed through a long term soft loan extended by Export Import Bank of India, Government of India. The vehicles delivered included Police Staff Buses, 4X4 Police Troop Carriers, Ambulances, Recovery trucks and other logistic vehicles for Police support services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU