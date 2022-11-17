Ashok Leyland delivers 150 trucks and buses to Tanzania Police Force

Ashok Leyland has delivered 150 trucks and buses to the Tanzania Police Force.

The supplies are a part of contract signed between Ashok Leyland and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tanzania, and financed through a long term soft loan extended by Export Import Bank of India, Government of India. The vehicles delivered included Police Staff Buses, 4X4 Police Troop Carriers, Ambulances, Recovery trucks and other logistic vehicles for Police support services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)