Monsoon Likely To Record Above Normal Performance In Second Half Of September 2020

Ministry of Earth Science noted in a latest update that the monsoon trough was active and south of its normal position during most days of the August, 2020. During August 2020, the rainfall was 27% above normal. Last such excess rain occurred in August 1983, when it was 24% above normal. Due to active monsoon conditions, riverine floods occurred over Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe till 11 September; over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal till 9 September, 2020. In second week of the month, above normal rainfall activity likely over northeastern states, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. Below normal rainfall activity is likely over remaining parts of the country with significant reduction in rainfall activity over northwest India.

In third week of September, rainfall is very likely to be above normal over extreme south Peninsular India, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat and northern parts of Maharashtra. Rainfall is very likely to be near normal/below normal over rest parts of the country. In the fourth week too, rainfall is very likely to be above normal along west coast, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat and northern parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)