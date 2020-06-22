Shilp Gravures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.12% to Rs 14.73 croreNet loss of Shilp Gravures reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.12% to Rs 14.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.34% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.14% to Rs 65.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.7317.99 -18 65.8774.13 -11 OPM %4.5522.35 -12.6520.19 - PBDT0.674.39 -85 8.4415.93 -47 PBT-0.612.68 PL 2.559.07 -72 NP-1.462.01 PL 1.137.71 -85
