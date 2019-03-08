Auto Industry Cumulative Sales Growth During Apr-Feb 19 Shows Declining Trend Across the Segments

The industry produced a total 28,735,269 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in April-February 2019 as against 26,421,110 in April-February 2018, registering a growth of 8.76 percent over the same period last year.

The sale of Passenger Vehicles grew by 3.27 percent in April-February 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, the sales of Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicle & Vans grew by 2.91 percent, 2.09 percent and 13.05 percent respectively in April-February 2019 over the same period last year.

The overall Commercial Vehicles segment registered a growth of 19.71 percent in April- February 2019 as compared to the same period last year. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) increased by 17.65 percent and Light Commercial Vehicles grew by 21.05 percent in April-February 2019 over the same period last year.

Three Wheelers sales increased by 12.69 percent in April-February 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Three Wheelers, Passenger Carrier sales registered a growth of 13.39 percent and Goods Carrier grew by 9.70 percent in April-February 2019 over April-February 2018.

Two Wheelers sales registered a growth at 6.95 percent in April-February 2019 over April-February 2018. Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters, Motorcycles and Mopeds grew by 1.81 percent, 9.96 percent and 3.64 percent respectively in April-February 2019 over April-February 2018.

In April-February 2019, overall automobile exports grew by 15.54 percent. While Passenger Vehicles exports declined by (-) 10.00 percent, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers and Two Wheelers registered a growth of 4.13 percent, 48.59 percent and 18.05 percent respectively in April-February 2019 over the same period last year.

