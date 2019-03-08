Auto Industry Cumulative Sales Growth During Apr-Feb 19 Shows Declining Trend Across the Segments

-
ALSO READ
E-vehicle makers hail Delhi's Electric Vehicle Policy
Govt withdraws sops to conventional battery vehicles under FAME
Government slashes import duty on electric vehicle components
Mazda aims for all of its vehicles to be electric hybrid, EVs by 2030
Mahindra Electric, SmartE join hands to deploy electric 3-wheelers in fleet
-
The industry produced a total 28,735,269 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in April-February 2019 as against 26,421,110 in April-February 2018, registering a growth of 8.76 percent over the same period last year.
The sale of Passenger Vehicles grew by 3.27 percent in April-February 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, the sales of Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicle & Vans grew by 2.91 percent, 2.09 percent and 13.05 percent respectively in April-February 2019 over the same period last year.
The overall Commercial Vehicles segment registered a growth of 19.71 percent in April- February 2019 as compared to the same period last year. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) increased by 17.65 percent and Light Commercial Vehicles grew by 21.05 percent in April-February 2019 over the same period last year.
Three Wheelers sales increased by 12.69 percent in April-February 2019 over the same period last year. Within the Three Wheelers, Passenger Carrier sales registered a growth of 13.39 percent and Goods Carrier grew by 9.70 percent in April-February 2019 over April-February 2018.
Two Wheelers sales registered a growth at 6.95 percent in April-February 2019 over April-February 2018. Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters, Motorcycles and Mopeds grew by 1.81 percent, 9.96 percent and 3.64 percent respectively in April-February 2019 over April-February 2018.
In April-February 2019, overall automobile exports grew by 15.54 percent. While Passenger Vehicles exports declined by (-) 10.00 percent, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers and Two Wheelers registered a growth of 4.13 percent, 48.59 percent and 18.05 percent respectively in April-February 2019 over the same period last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU