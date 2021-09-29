Morepen Lab gains on plan to hive off medical devices biz into subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Morepen Lab spurts on receiving Rs 433 cr investment from Corinth, promoters
Board of SVP Global Ventures decides to hive off unit for step-down subsidiary
Morepen Lab gains after Q1 PAT rises 57% YoY
Morepen Lab soars on producing test batch of Sputnik V in India
Hive Hostels, India's first luxury hostel for students and professionals
-
Morepen Laboratories rose 2.05% to Rs 57.20 after the company announced plans to carve out its point of care medical devices business into a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Morepen Devices.In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said that shareholders approved the plan on 28 September 2021 in the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The transfer of the business would happen as per terms of the business transfer agreement to be signed between both the companies.
The medical devices (POC) business has achieved a leadership position in the market. It recorded a growth of 71% in the financial year ending March 2021. In Q1 FY22, POC business recorded a growth of 187%.
Growing health concerns have pushed the average usage of diagnostics devices during last one and half year. This boosted sales revenues particularly in last two years.
"We expect the growth drivers will continue fuelling the higher consumption levels in the coming times," the company said in a statement.
The POC medical devices business is marketed under the brand Dr. Morepen. It sells devices like glucometer, blood pressure monitor and other home care products.
The company aims to strengthen further over the next 2-3 years. The hiving off of the POC business in a separate entity is a first step towards building a global brand. The new devices company will be scaling up its R&D teams.
It also plans to acquire all relevant certifications of its manufacturing facilities and products for exporting them to regulated markets in Europe and North America. It aims to become a hub for manufacturing Point of care medical devices for the Global market.
The new entity plans to deploy more resources on the R&D, backwards integration of core technologies like making enzymes/proteins.
The new company will be able to raise capital to fund its growth and make investment on innovation, research, capacity expansion and promotion of its products. The proposed segregation will give the clarity to the working teams, trade, customers and other stakeholders. The company said it expects a huge value creation for the shareholders.
On a consolidated basis, Morepen Laboratories reported 57.31% rise in net profit to Rs 30.47 crore on 50.10% rise in net sales to Rs 386.73 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Morepen Laboratories is a pharmaceutical and healthcare products company. It is a leading manufacturer of high-quality APIs, home diagnostics, formulations and OTC products in north India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU