Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 57.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 402.98 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 57.68% to Rs 15.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 402.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 395.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.402.98395.317.1710.6329.3154.0022.3146.8615.8137.36

