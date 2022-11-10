JUST IN
Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 57.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 402.98 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 57.68% to Rs 15.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 402.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 395.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales402.98395.31 2 OPM %7.1710.63 -PBDT29.3154.00 -46 PBT22.3146.86 -52 NP15.8137.36 -58

