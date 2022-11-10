Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 411.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 864.00 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 411.67% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 864.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 751.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales864.00751.30 15 OPM %7.254.78 -PBDT58.6031.40 87 PBT42.0016.00 163 NP30.706.00 412
