Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 411.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 411.67% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 864.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 751.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.864.00751.307.254.7858.6031.4042.0016.0030.706.00

