NESCO consolidated net profit rises 86.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 76.91% to Rs 142.87 croreNet profit of NESCO rose 86.18% to Rs 81.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 76.91% to Rs 142.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales142.8780.76 77 OPM %70.6962.23 -PBDT112.0257.75 94 PBT104.4250.65 106 NP81.9043.99 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU