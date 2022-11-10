NESCO consolidated net profit rises 86.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 76.91% to Rs 142.87 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 86.18% to Rs 81.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 76.91% to Rs 142.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.142.8780.7670.6962.23112.0257.75104.4250.6581.9043.99

