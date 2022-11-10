JUST IN
Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 63.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 100.45 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 63.16% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 100.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.45105.97 -5 OPM %3.254.01 -PBDT6.155.97 3 PBT3.993.81 5 NP4.652.85 63

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:43 IST

