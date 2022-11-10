Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 63.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 100.45 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 63.16% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 100.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.100.45105.973.254.016.155.973.993.814.652.85

