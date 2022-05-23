Cochin Shipyard spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 275 cr

-
-
Cochin Shipyard jumped 6.66% to Rs 345.75 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 16.26% to Rs 274.62 crore on 12.23% increase in net sales to Rs 1212.49 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) rose 22.88% YoY to Rs 374.14 crore in Q4 FY22.
During the quarter, total expenses rose 10.41% to Rs 945.57 crore. Cost of material consumed climbed 26.60% to Rs 635.53 crore.
For the full year, net profit declined 7.34% to Rs 563.96 crore on 13.20% rise in net sales to Rs 3190.95 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.
Net cash flow from operating activities soared to Rs 1397.23 crore as on 31 March 2022 compared with Rs 710.18 crore as on 31 March 2021.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.75 per equity share.
State-owned Cochin Shipyard is engaged in the Indian shipbuilding & ship repair industry.
The Government of India owns 72.86% in the company.
