Volumes spurt at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter

Avanti Feeds Ltd, FDC Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Esab India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 October 2022.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 14036 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1502 shares. The stock rose 1.12% to Rs.718.85. Volumes stood at 1383 shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd saw volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16468 shares. The stock increased 5.55% to Rs.494.70. Volumes stood at 11109 shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd recorded volume of 26605 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5205 shares. The stock gained 4.84% to Rs.277.00. Volumes stood at 5372 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd notched up volume of 11 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.103.30. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Esab India Ltd witnessed volume of 1974 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 439 shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.3,670.00. Volumes stood at 1282 shares in the last session.

