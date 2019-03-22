Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NMDC Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd and Dilip Buildcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2019.
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd crashed 6.36% to Rs 147.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.77 lakh shares in the past one month.
NMDC Ltd tumbled 6.16% to Rs 106.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 5.91% to Rs 90. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.78 lakh shares in the past one month.
Va Tech Wabag Ltd fell 5.48% to Rs 335.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18679 shares in the past one month.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd pared 4.87% to Rs 639.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.
