Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NMDC Ltd, Real Estate Ltd, Tech Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2019.

NMDC Ltd, Real Estate Ltd, Tech Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2019.

crashed 6.36% to Rs 147.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

tumbled 6.16% to Rs 106.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Real Estate Ltd lost 5.91% to Rs 90. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tech Ltd fell 5.48% to Rs 335.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18679 shares in the past one month.

pared 4.87% to Rs 639.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)