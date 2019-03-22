D B Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 191.75, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 15.19% in NIFTY and a 24.28% up 2.44% in the Nifty Media index.
D B Corp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 191.75, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 11517.1. The Sensex is at 38372.45, down 0.04%.D B Corp Ltd has gained around 7.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2453.55, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48387 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.12 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 12.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU