D B Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 191.75, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 15.19% in and a 24.28% up 2.44% in the Media index.

fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 191.75, down 0.49% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 11517.1. The Sensex is at 38372.45, down 0.04%. has gained around 7.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2453.55, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48387 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.17 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)