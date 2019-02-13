Dilip Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Adani Power Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Indian Bank and Va Tech Wabag Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2019.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd spiked 11.61% to Rs 409.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29858 shares in the past one month.
Adani Power Ltd soared 8.10% to Rs 36.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.38 lakh shares in the past one month.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd surged 5.46% to Rs 344.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.66 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indian Bank added 5.32% to Rs 215.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
Va Tech Wabag Ltd advanced 5.22% to Rs 292.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20540 shares in the past one month.
