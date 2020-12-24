Mphasis Ltd Slips 1.8%

Mphasis Ltd has added 15.56% over last one month compared to 8.51% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.03% rise in the SENSEX

Mphasis Ltd fell 1.8% today to trade at Rs 1544.95. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.66% to quote at 23995.25. The index is up 8.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cyient Ltd decreased 1.68% and Birlasoft Ltd lost 1.57% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 53.67 % over last one year compared to the 12.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mphasis Ltd has added 15.56% over last one month compared to 8.51% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4654 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18890 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1628 on 23 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 612.05 on 23 Mar 2020.

