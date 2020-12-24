ARSS Infra hits the roof on new order win

ARSS Infrastructure Projects was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 22.32 after the construction company received a work order of Rs 301.20 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects in a regulatory filing made after market hours on Wednesday announced that it has received order for execution of work of four laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415 on EPC mode in Arunachal Pradesh.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects is a construction company, focused on infrastructure construction segment including highways, buildings and railways.

