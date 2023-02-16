Mphasis Ltd soars 4.23%, up for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2250, up 4.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.24% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% jump in NIFTY and a 9.13% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Mphasis Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2250, up 4.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 18056.45. The Sensex is at 61418.19, up 0.23%. Mphasis Ltd has gained around 10.21% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

