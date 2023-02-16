Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for fifth session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 481.45, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.64% in last one year as compared to a 4.4% jump in NIFTY and a 7.68% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 481.45, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 18065.65. The Sensex is at 61444.31, up 0.28%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 8.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12237.1, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 478.15, up 1.32% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

