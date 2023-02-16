L&T Technology Services Ltd up for third consecutive session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3780, up 4.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.77% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% gain in NIFTY and a 9.13% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3780, up 4.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 18056.45. The Sensex is at 61418.19, up 0.23%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has added around 10.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30934.35, up 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3769.2, up 4.3% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is down 14.77% in last one year as compared to a 4.34% gain in NIFTY and a 9.13% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 36.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

