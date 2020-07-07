Mphasis Ltd up for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 921.4, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.62% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% jump in NIFTY and a 1.58% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 921.4, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 10754.4. The Sensex is at 36496.22, up 0.02%. Mphasis Ltd has gained around 3.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15464.95, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

