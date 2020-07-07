Piramal Enterprises Ltd stays supported

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1418, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.93% fall in NIFTY and a 17.08% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1418, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 10757.25. The Sensex is at 36512.63, up 0.07%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 30.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11023.7, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1408.05, up 0.2% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is down 24.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.93% fall in NIFTY and a 17.08% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 220.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

