Mphasis to invest GBP 25 mn to establish UK center

Focused on banking and insurance segmentMphasis is expanding its footprint in the UK with a special focus on Customer led Digital Transformation initiatives in banking & insurance, by establishing a nearshore center, outside of London.
Mphasis expects to:
1. Create close to 1000 UK jobs to begin with; capability to scale and cater to customers even beyond the UK, thus potentially creating a much larger opportunity in the job market.
2. Invest over GBP 25 million upfront towards establishing a UK center.
3. Provide best in class upskill and training in both digital transformation as well as domain expertise in the UK banking & insurance segments.
