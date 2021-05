Mphasis to invest GBP 25 mn to establish UK center

Focused on banking and insurance segment

Mphasis is expanding its footprint in the UK with a special focus on Customer led Digital Transformation initiatives in banking & insurance, by establishing a nearshore center, outside of London.

Mphasis expects to:

1. Create close to 1000 UK jobs to begin with; capability to scale and cater to customers even beyond the UK, thus potentially creating a much larger opportunity in the job market.

2. Invest over GBP 25 million upfront towards establishing a UK center.

3. Provide best in class upskill and training in both digital transformation as well as domain expertise in the UK banking & insurance segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)