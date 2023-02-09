Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 48.27% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.26% to Rs 188.44 croreNet profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 48.27% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.26% to Rs 188.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 252.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales188.44252.14 -25 OPM %22.4630.23 -PBDT43.9877.55 -43 PBT36.5470.21 -48 NP26.8251.85 -48
