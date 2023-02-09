Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 48.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.26% to Rs 188.44 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 48.27% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.26% to Rs 188.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 252.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.188.44252.1422.4630.2343.9877.5536.5470.2126.8251.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)