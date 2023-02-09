JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 0.87% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 48.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.26% to Rs 188.44 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills declined 48.27% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.26% to Rs 188.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 252.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales188.44252.14 -25 OPM %22.4630.23 -PBDT43.9877.55 -43 PBT36.5470.21 -48 NP26.8251.85 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU