Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 7.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 73.91 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 7.93% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 73.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales73.9160.34 22 OPM %6.829.56 -PBDT3.153.56 -12 PBT2.272.82 -20 NP1.771.64 8

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:56 IST

