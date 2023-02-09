Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 7.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 73.91 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 7.93% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 73.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.73.9160.346.829.563.153.562.272.821.771.64

