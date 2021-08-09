MRF gains after stellar Q1 performance

MRF rose 3.59% to Rs 82,000 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 165.58 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with Rs 13.46 crore in Q1 FY21.
Revenue from operations jumped 70% YoY to Rs 4,183.96 crore during the quarter. As compared with Q4 FY21, however, the company's net profit and revenue have declined by 50.1% and 13.1%, respectively.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 222.34 crore as against Rs 26.08 crore in Q1 FY21. Current tax outgo at Rs 57.30 crore, was lower by 22.5% YoY during the period under review.
MRF manufactures and distributes tyres and tubes for automobiles, aircrafts, motorcycles and cycles.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU