Mrs. Bector Food Specialities Q3 PAT falls 25% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Mrs. Bector Food Specialities' consolidated net profit dropped 25% to Rs 16 crore on a 17% rise in revenues to Rs 263 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

On a consolidated basis, EBITDA skid 16% to Rs 33 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 40 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 12.6% in Q3 December 2021 from 17.6% in Q3 December 2020. Profit margin stood at 5.9% in Q3 December 2021 from 9.2% in Q3 December 2020.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share on face value of Rs 10 each (i.e. 12.5%) for the FY2021-2022. Further, the board has approved 25 February 2022 as the record date for the payment of interim dividend for the FY2021-22.

The board has also considered and approved the investment of upto Rs 1 crore in solar power plant which is being established by solar stream renewables services in Kabrai, UP and to is stated to enter the agreement related to the same.

Commenting on the Q3 results, Anoop Bector, the managing director (MD) of Mrs. Bector Food Specialities, said that, "Despite challenging times and uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the company has performed well and has posted strong topline growth for Q3 FY22. The Indian economy is recovering well and saw a positive momentum, especially as a result of the festive season. The company recorded revenues of Rs 263 crore in Q3 FY22, an increase of 17% Y-o-Y. We have witnessed strong growth in both biscuits and bakery segment, with revenues growing by 11% Y-o-Y and 29% Y-o-Y in biscuits and bakery segment respectively. EBITDA and Profit After Tax stood at Rs 33 crore and Rs 16 crore respectively. The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for FY22."

"During the quarter, the company continued to witness cost increase on account of rising raw material and packaging costs. In order to offset this inflationary pressure, the company took a further price and are also taking further price rise in 4th quarter of FY22. Having said this, we have managed to mitigate some of these rising costs through efficiencies and economies of scale at EBITDA level. Both these price hikes along with focus on premiumization will allow us to absorb rising costs and enable us to maintain our going forward."

"In the current quarter, our new line for bread and bun in Greater Noida facility was operational and new biscuit line in Rajpura facility is expected to be operational in 1st quarter of FY23. Further, the company continues to innovate and introduce new products in the premium category across biscuits and bakery segment. In order to increase our competitiveness, the company has also strengthened its executive team by making senior level hires in sales, digital & IT and human resources. Going forward, with introduction of new products, expansion of distribution network and capacity enhancement, we foresee strong growth in overall revenues," Mr Bector added.

The scrip skid 3.16% to currently trade at Rs 346.55 on BSE. Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in North India and a leading premium bakery player in India. The company is the sole / preferred supplier to some of the Largest QSR Franchises, Cloud Kitchens and Multiplexes in India.

